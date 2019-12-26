Dissecting the Numbers for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) and Meritor, Inc. (MTOR)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares are up more than 52.65% this year and recently increased 3.47% or $0.58 to settle at $17.28. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR), on the other hand, is up 40.33% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $23.73 and has returned -0.88% during the past week.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) and Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) are the two most active stocks in the Home Furnishing Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BBBY to grow earnings at a -4.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MTOR is expected to grow at a 8.30% annual rate. All else equal, MTOR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 14.36% for Meritor, Inc. (MTOR). BBBY’s ROI is -1.70% while MTOR has a ROI of 20.90%. The interpretation is that MTOR’s business generates a higher return on investment than BBBY’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BBBY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.71. Comparatively, MTOR’s free cash flow per share was +0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, BBBY’s free cash flow was 0.75% while MTOR converted 0.55% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BBBY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. BBBY has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.30 for MTOR. This means that BBBY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BBBY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.84 versus a D/E of 2.45 for MTOR. MTOR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BBBY trades at a forward P/E of 8.92, a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 0.19, compared to a forward P/E of 7.58, a P/B of 5.04, and a P/S of 0.43 for MTOR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BBBY is currently priced at a 19.5% to its one-year price target of 14.46. Comparatively, MTOR is -9.32% relative to its price target of 26.17. This suggests that MTOR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. BBBY has a beta of 1.34 and MTOR’s beta is 2.28. BBBY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BBBY has a short ratio of 7.29 compared to a short interest of 8.07 for MTOR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BBBY.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) beats Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BBBY has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BBBY is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, BBBY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.