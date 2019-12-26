Dissecting the Numbers for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) shares are up more than 35.23% this year and recently increased 3.10% or $0.55 to settle at $18.31. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), on the other hand, is up 216.27% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $23.48 and has returned 8.25% during the past week.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect GOLD to grow earnings at a 26.29% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TNK is expected to grow at a 3.00% annual rate. All else equal, GOLD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 2.64% for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK). GOLD’s ROI is -6.90% while TNK has a ROI of 0.40%. The interpretation is that TNK’s business generates a higher return on investment than GOLD’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GOLD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.38. Comparatively, TNK’s free cash flow per share was -0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, GOLD’s free cash flow was 9.34% while TNK converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GOLD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. GOLD has a current ratio of 3.00 compared to 0.90 for TNK. This means that GOLD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GOLD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.28 versus a D/E of 1.17 for TNK. TNK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GOLD trades at a forward P/E of 25.29, a P/B of 1.60, and a P/S of 3.78, compared to a forward P/E of 3.29, a P/B of 0.85, and a P/S of 0.97 for TNK. GOLD is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. GOLD is currently priced at a -10.77% to its one-year price target of 20.52. Comparatively, TNK is -10.28% relative to its price target of 26.17. This suggests that GOLD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. GOLD has a beta of -0.36 and TNK’s beta is 1.28. GOLD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. GOLD has a short ratio of 2.57 compared to a short interest of 1.06 for TNK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TNK.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) beats Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TNK is growing fastly and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, TNK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, TNK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.