Devastating or Fantastic? – Discovery, Inc. (DISCA), Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

The shares of Discovery, Inc. have increased by more than 33.51% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.40% or $0.13 and now trades at $33.03. The shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV), has jumped by 58.61% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $141.67 and have been able to report a change of -2.05% over the past one week.

The stock of Discovery, Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that DISCA will grow it’s earning at a 29.50% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to VEEV which will have a positive growth at a 22.10% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of DISCA implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. DISCA has an EBITDA margin of 36.17%, this implies that the underlying business of DISCA is more profitable. The ROI of DISCA is 5.90% while that of VEEV is 17.30%. These figures suggest that VEEV ventures generate a higher ROI than that of DISCA.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, DISCA’s free cash flow per share is a positive 6.12, while that of VEEV is positive 0.01.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for DISCA is 1.50 and that of VEEV is 5.40. This implies that it is easier for DISCA to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than VEEV. The debt ratio of DISCA is 1.64 compared to 0.00 for VEEV. DISCA can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than VEEV.

DISCA currently trades at a forward P/E of 8.49, a P/B of 1.86, and a P/S of 1.48 while VEEV trades at a forward P/E of 56.49, a P/B of 13.47, and a P/S of 20.24. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, DISCA is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of DISCA is currently at a -5.25% to its one-year price target of 34.86. Looking at its rival pricing, VEEV is at a -20.44% relative to its price target of 178.06.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), DISCA is given a 2.40 while 2.20 placed for VEEV. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for DISCA stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for DISCA is 11.24 while that of VEEV is just 1.86. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for VEEV stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Discovery, Inc. defeats that of Veeva Systems Inc. when the two are compared, with DISCA taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. DISCA happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, DISCA is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for DISCA is better on when it is viewed on short interest.