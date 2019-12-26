Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) vs. Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC): Breaking Down the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) shares are up more than 5.84% this year and recently decreased -1.23% or -$0.43 to settle at $34.41. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC), on the other hand, is down -14.74% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $52.56 and has returned 4.58% during the past week.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, XEC is expected to grow at a 1.66% annual rate. All else equal, XEC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 34.98% for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC). DK’s ROI is 14.20% while XEC has a ROI of 16.90%. The interpretation is that XEC’s business generates a higher return on investment than DK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.13. Comparatively, XEC’s free cash flow per share was -0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, DK’s free cash flow was 0.82% while XEC converted -0.39% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. DK has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.70 for XEC. This means that DK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.18 versus a D/E of 0.52 for XEC. DK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DK trades at a forward P/E of 10.65, a P/B of 1.53, and a P/S of 0.26, compared to a forward P/E of 9.80, a P/B of 1.35, and a P/S of 2.29 for XEC. DK is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DK is currently priced at a -18.9% to its one-year price target of 42.43. Comparatively, XEC is -18.42% relative to its price target of 64.43. This suggests that DK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DK has a beta of 1.61 and XEC’s beta is 1.40. XEC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. DK has a short ratio of 5.31 compared to a short interest of 2.94 for XEC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for XEC.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) beats Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. XEC has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, XEC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, XEC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.