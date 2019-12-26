Deciding Between Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) and At Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) For Next Investment

The shares of Tapestry, Inc. have decreased by more than -20.77% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -1.29% or -$0.35 and now trades at $26.74. The shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), has jumped by 57.83% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $20.25 and have been able to report a change of -0.78% over the past one week.

The stock of Tapestry, Inc. and Fate Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. TPR has an EBITDA margin of 13.86%, this implies that the underlying business of TPR is more profitable. The ROI of TPR is 12.90% while that of FATE is -38.30%. These figures suggest that TPR ventures generate a higher ROI than that of FATE.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, TPR’s free cash flow per share is a negative -2.61, while that of FATE is also a negative -0.51.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for TPR is 1.80 and that of FATE is 7.50. This implies that it is easier for TPR to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than FATE. The debt ratio of TPR is 0.52 compared to 0.05 for FATE. TPR can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than FATE.

TPR currently trades at a forward P/E of 9.78, a P/B of 2.46, and a P/S of 1.27 while FATE trades at a P/B of 5.06, and a P/S of 157.33. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, TPR is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of TPR is currently at a -8.33% to its one-year price target of 29.17. Looking at its rival pricing, FATE is at a -19.23% relative to its price target of 25.07.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), TPR is given a 2.50 while 1.50 placed for FATE. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for TPR stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for TPR is 2.32 while that of FATE is just 10.38. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for TPR stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Tapestry, Inc. defeats that of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. when the two are compared, with TPR taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. TPR happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, TPR is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for TPR is better on when it is viewed on short interest.