Deciding Between International Paper Company (IP) and At Teekay Corporation (TK) For Next Investment

The shares of International Paper Company have increased by more than 14.17% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.41% or -$0.19 and now trades at $46.08. The shares of Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK), has jumped by 59.58% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $5.33 and have been able to report a change of 4.92% over the past one week.

The stock of International Paper Company and Teekay Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that IP will grow it’s earning at a -1.77% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to TK which will have a positive growth at a 12.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of TK implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. IP has an EBITDA margin of 5.45%, this implies that the underlying business of TK is more profitable. The ROI of IP is 12.90% while that of TK is 2.50%. These figures suggest that IP ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TK.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, IP’s free cash flow per share is a positive 1.7, while that of TK is positive 3.95.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for IP is 1.50 and that of TK is 0.70. This implies that it is easier for IP to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than TK. The debt ratio of IP is 1.39 compared to 10.16 for TK. TK can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than IP.

IP currently trades at a forward P/E of 12.08, a P/B of 2.43, and a P/S of 0.79 while TK trades at a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 0.29. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, IP is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of IP is currently at a -2.48% to its one-year price target of 47.25. Looking at its rival pricing, TK is at a 6.6% relative to its price target of 5.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), IP is given a 2.80 while 3.00 placed for TK. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for TK stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for IP is 4.20 while that of TK is just 5.64. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for IP stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Teekay Corporation defeats that of International Paper Company when the two are compared, with TK taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. TK happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, TK is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for TK is better on when it is viewed on short interest.