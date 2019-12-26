Deciding Between Hot Stocks: PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT)

The shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. have increased by more than 80.83% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.21% or $0.07 and now trades at $33.87. The shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), has jumped by 140.21% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $22.58 and have been able to report a change of -0.44% over the past one week.

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Applied Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. PAGS has an EBITDA margin of 28.09%, this implies that the underlying business of PAGS is more profitable. These figures suggest that PAGS ventures generate a higher ROI than that of APLT.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for PAGS is 2.50 and that of APLT is 5.70. This implies that it is easier for PAGS to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than APLT. The debt ratio of PAGS is 0.00 compared to 0.00 for APLT. APLT can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than PAGS.

PAGS currently trades at a forward P/E of 23.34, a P/B of 5.82, and a P/S of 8.14 while APLT trades at a P/B of 12.54, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, PAGS is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of PAGS is currently at a -26.72% to its one-year price target of 46.22. Looking at its rival pricing, APLT is at a -7.19% relative to its price target of 24.33.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), PAGS is given a 2.10 while 1.50 placed for APLT. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for PAGS stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for PAGS is 4.36 while that of APLT is just 1.77. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for APLT stock.

Conclusion

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. defeats that of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. when the two are compared, with PAGS taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. PAGS happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, PAGS is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for PAGS is better on when it is viewed on short interest.