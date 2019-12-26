Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) vs. McKesson Corporation (MCK): Comparing the Restaurants Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares are down more than -9.72% this year and recently decreased -2.16% or -$0.89 to settle at $40.23. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), on the other hand, is up 25.65% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $138.81 and has returned 0.66% during the past week.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) and McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PLAY to grow earnings at a 4.58% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MCK is expected to grow at a 7.22% annual rate. All else equal, MCK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 0.57% for McKesson Corporation (MCK). PLAY’s ROI is 16.70% while MCK has a ROI of 2.10%. The interpretation is that PLAY’s business generates a higher return on investment than MCK’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PLAY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, MCK’s free cash flow per share was -0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, PLAY’s free cash flow was 0.46% while MCK converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PLAY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. PLAY has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 1.00 for MCK. This means that MCK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PLAY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.43 versus a D/E of 1.26 for MCK. PLAY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PLAY trades at a forward P/E of 13.28, a P/B of 8.42, and a P/S of 0.92, compared to a forward P/E of 8.96, a P/B of 3.92, and a P/S of 0.11 for MCK. PLAY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PLAY is currently priced at a -10.06% to its one-year price target of 44.73. Comparatively, MCK is -10.49% relative to its price target of 155.07. This suggests that MCK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PLAY has a beta of 0.81 and MCK’s beta is 1.12. PLAY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PLAY has a short ratio of 7.97 compared to a short interest of 2.59 for MCK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MCK.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) beats Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MCK is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MCK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MCK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MCK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.