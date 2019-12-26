Critical Comparison: Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) vs. Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) shares are down more than -20.95% this year and recently decreased -1.24% or -$0.18 to settle at $14.34. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), on the other hand, is up 27.96% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $52.59 and has returned -0.83% during the past week.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, HOLX is expected to grow at a 7.75% annual rate. All else equal, HOLX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 16.45% for Hologic, Inc. (HOLX). ZUO’s ROI is -39.50% while HOLX has a ROI of -1.30%. The interpretation is that HOLX’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZUO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ZUO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, HOLX’s free cash flow per share was +0.80. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZUO’s free cash flow was -0% while HOLX converted 6.37% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HOLX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ZUO has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 1.70 for HOLX. This means that ZUO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZUO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.07 versus a D/E of 1.45 for HOLX. HOLX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZUO trades at a P/B of 9.56, and a P/S of 6.01, compared to a forward P/E of 18.50, a P/B of 6.68, and a P/S of 4.20 for HOLX. ZUO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ZUO is currently priced at a -25.66% to its one-year price target of 19.29. Comparatively, HOLX is -2.38% relative to its price target of 53.87. This suggests that ZUO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ZUO has a short ratio of 3.93 compared to a short interest of 2.82 for HOLX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HOLX.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) beats Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HOLX higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, HOLX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, HOLX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.