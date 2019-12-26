Critical Comparison: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) vs. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares are up more than 35.78% this year and recently increased 0.28% or $0.08 to settle at $29.03. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), on the other hand, is up 32.37% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $122.20 and has returned -0.67% during the past week.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect VBTX to grow earnings at a 7.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TROW is expected to grow at a 6.62% annual rate. All else equal, VBTX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 49.41% for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW). VBTX’s ROI is 17.70% while TROW has a ROI of 29.00%. The interpretation is that TROW’s business generates a higher return on investment than VBTX’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. VBTX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.51. Comparatively, TROW’s free cash flow per share was +2.35. On a percent-of-sales basis, VBTX’s free cash flow was 0.02% while TROW converted 10.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TROW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VBTX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.06 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TROW. VBTX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VBTX trades at a forward P/E of 12.11, a P/B of 1.27, and a P/S of 4.57, compared to a forward P/E of 14.98, a P/B of 4.20, and a P/S of 5.23 for TROW. VBTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. VBTX is currently priced at a -4.51% to its one-year price target of 30.40. Comparatively, TROW is 1.29% relative to its price target of 120.64. This suggests that VBTX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. VBTX has a beta of 1.53 and TROW’s beta is 1.07. TROW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. VBTX has a short ratio of 2.94 compared to a short interest of 6.10 for TROW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VBTX.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) beats T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VBTX is growing fastly, is more profitable and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, VBTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, VBTX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VBTX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.