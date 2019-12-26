Critical Comparison: Sprint Corporation (S) vs. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK)

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) shares are down more than -9.62% this year and recently increased 0.57% or $0.03 to settle at $5.26. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK), on the other hand, is down -89.77% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $1.84 and has returned 15.72% during the past week.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) and Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Sprint Corporation (S) has an EBITDA margin of 26.63%. This suggests that S underlying business is more profitable S’s ROI is 0.70% while TUSK has a ROI of 32.00%. The interpretation is that TUSK’s business generates a higher return on investment than S’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. S’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, TUSK’s free cash flow per share was +0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, S’s free cash flow was -0.98% while TUSK converted 0.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TUSK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. S has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 3.20 for TUSK. This means that TUSK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. S’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.45 versus a D/E of 0.12 for TUSK. S is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

S trades at a P/B of 0.83, and a P/S of 0.64, compared to a P/B of 0.11, and a P/S of 0.09 for TUSK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. S is currently priced at a -17.94% to its one-year price target of 6.41. Comparatively, TUSK is -32.35% relative to its price target of 2.72. This suggests that TUSK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. S has a short ratio of 6.10 compared to a short interest of 5.72 for TUSK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TUSK.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) beats Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TUSK is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TUSK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, TUSK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TUSK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.