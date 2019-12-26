Critical Comparison: Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) vs. Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) shares are up more than 248.76% this year and recently increased 4.00% or $0.38 to settle at $9.87. Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB), on the other hand, is down -7.78% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $0.44 and has returned -2.20% during the past week.

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) and Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. SBGL’s ROI is -5.50% while TGB has a ROI of 4.00%. The interpretation is that TGB’s business generates a higher return on investment than SBGL’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, SBGL’s free cash flow was 0% while TGB converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SBGL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. SBGL has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.30 for TGB. This means that SBGL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SBGL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.95 versus a D/E of 1.22 for TGB. TGB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SBGL trades at a forward P/E of 6.33, a P/B of 2.84, and a P/S of 1.97, compared to a P/B of 0.45, and a P/S of 0.41 for TGB. SBGL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SBGL is currently priced at a -19.76% to its one-year price target of 12.30. Comparatively, TGB is -78.33% relative to its price target of 2.03. This suggests that TGB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. SBGL has a beta of 0.04 and TGB’s beta is 2.89. SBGL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SBGL has a short ratio of 1.47 compared to a short interest of 0.39 for TGB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TGB.

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) beats Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TGB has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, TGB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TGB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TGB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.