Critical Comparison: PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) vs. Aptiv PLC (APTV)

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) shares are down more than -69.27% this year and recently decreased -1.46% or -$0.01 to settle at $0.23. Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), on the other hand, is up 54.12% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $94.89 and has returned -0.99% during the past week.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) and Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PLM to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, APTV is expected to grow at a 9.03% annual rate. All else equal, PLM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 15.63% for Aptiv PLC (APTV).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PLM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, APTV’s free cash flow per share was +0.39.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. PLM has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.40 for APTV. This means that APTV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PLM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.04 versus a D/E of 1.23 for APTV. APTV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PLM trades at a P/B of 0.54, compared to a forward P/E of 17.20, a P/B of 6.81, and a P/S of 1.71 for APTV. PLM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PLM is currently priced at a -90.8% to its one-year price target of 2.50. Comparatively, APTV is -5.02% relative to its price target of 99.91. This suggests that PLM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. PLM has a beta of 0.94 and APTV’s beta is 2.02. PLM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PLM has a short ratio of 5.60 compared to a short interest of 3.26 for APTV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APTV.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) beats Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. PLM is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PLM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PLM is more undervalued relative to its price target.