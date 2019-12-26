Critical Comparison: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) vs. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares are up more than 28.98% this year and recently increased 0.10% or $0.09 to settle at $86.11. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), on the other hand, is up 102.02% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $6.00 and has returned -4.00% during the past week.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are the two most active stocks in the Cigarettes industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PM to grow earnings at a 5.95% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has an EBITDA margin of 14.9%. This suggests that PM underlying business is more profitable

Cash is king when it comes to investing. PM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.07. Comparatively, ZYNE’s free cash flow per share was -0.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, PM’s free cash flow was 0.37% while ZYNE converted -12.37% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. PM has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 10.10 for ZYNE. This means that ZYNE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

PM trades at a forward P/E of 15.44, and a P/S of 4.57, compared to a P/B of 1.63, and a P/S of 1631.16 for ZYNE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PM is currently priced at a -6.28% to its one-year price target of 91.88. Comparatively, ZYNE is -72.09% relative to its price target of 21.50. This suggests that ZYNE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. PM has a beta of 1.03 and ZYNE’s beta is 4.60. PM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PM has a short ratio of 1.69 compared to a short interest of 9.08 for ZYNE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PM.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PM is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, PM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, PM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.