Critical Comparison: OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) vs. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares are down more than -46.51% this year and recently increased 5.23% or $0.08 to settle at $1.61. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), on the other hand, is up 46.34% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $30.41 and has returned 2.39% during the past week.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect OPK to grow earnings at a 12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BYD is expected to grow at a 15.81% annual rate. All else equal, BYD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 22.34% for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD). OPK’s ROI is -6.60% while BYD has a ROI of 6.10%. The interpretation is that BYD’s business generates a higher return on investment than OPK’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. OPK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.04. Comparatively, BYD’s free cash flow per share was +0.97. On a percent-of-sales basis, OPK’s free cash flow was -0% while BYD converted 4.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BYD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. OPK has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.70 for BYD. This means that OPK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OPK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.17 versus a D/E of 3.05 for BYD. BYD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OPK trades at a P/B of 0.58, and a P/S of 1.17, compared to a forward P/E of 15.27, a P/B of 2.77, and a P/S of 1.04 for BYD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. OPK is currently priced at a -61.02% to its one-year price target of 4.13. Comparatively, BYD is -11.96% relative to its price target of 34.54. This suggests that OPK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. OPK has a beta of 2.23 and BYD’s beta is 2.16. BYD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. OPK has a short ratio of 13.86 compared to a short interest of 7.49 for BYD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BYD.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) beats OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BYD higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, BYD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.