Critical Comparison: Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) vs. ConocoPhillips Company (COP)

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) shares are down more than -1.16% this year and recently increased 2.41% or $0.06 to settle at $2.55. ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE:COP), on the other hand, is up 3.72% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $64.67 and has returned 1.81% during the past week.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) and ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE:COP) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ODP to grow earnings at a 11.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, COP is expected to grow at a -4.11% annual rate. All else equal, ODP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 46.01% for ConocoPhillips Company (COP). ODP’s ROI is 4.90% while COP has a ROI of 12.60%. The interpretation is that COP’s business generates a higher return on investment than ODP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ODP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.30. Comparatively, COP’s free cash flow per share was +0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, ODP’s free cash flow was 1.49% while COP converted 0.82% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ODP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ODP has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 2.60 for COP. This means that COP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ODP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.67 versus a D/E of 0.42 for COP. ODP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ODP trades at a forward P/E of 6.54, a P/B of 0.65, and a P/S of 0.14, compared to a forward P/E of 18.51, a P/B of 2.04, and a P/S of 2.11 for COP. ODP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ODP is currently priced at a 25.62% to its one-year price target of 2.03. Comparatively, COP is -11.76% relative to its price target of 73.29. This suggests that COP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ODP has a beta of 2.57 and COP’s beta is 1.10. COP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ODP has a short ratio of 3.05 compared to a short interest of 1.92 for COP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for COP.

ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE:COP) beats Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. COP is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ODP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, COP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, COP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.