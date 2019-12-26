Critical Comparison: NIKE, Inc. (NKE) vs. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares are up more than 35.07% this year and recently increased 0.10% or $0.1 to settle at $100.14. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM), on the other hand, is up 51.83% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $61.34 and has returned 3.81% during the past week.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect NKE to grow earnings at a 16.78% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AEM is expected to grow at a 61.84% annual rate. All else equal, AEM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. NIKE, Inc. (NKE) has an EBITDA margin of 14.67%. This suggests that NKE underlying business is more profitable NKE’s ROI is 32.00% while AEM has a ROI of -4.20%. The interpretation is that NKE’s business generates a higher return on investment than AEM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, NKE’s free cash flow was 0% while AEM converted 4.6% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AEM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. NKE has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 1.40 for AEM. This means that NKE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NKE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 0.38 for AEM. NKE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NKE trades at a forward P/E of 28.79, a P/B of 17.00, and a P/S of 3.88, compared to a forward P/E of 33.67, a P/B of 3.06, and a P/S of 6.52 for AEM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NKE is currently priced at a -4.56% to its one-year price target of 104.93. Comparatively, AEM is -12.07% relative to its price target of 69.76. This suggests that AEM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. NKE has a beta of 0.84 and AEM’s beta is -0.53. AEM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NKE has a short ratio of 1.11 compared to a short interest of 3.93 for AEM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NKE.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) beats NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AEM is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. AEM is more undervalued relative to its price target.