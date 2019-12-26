Critical Comparison: McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) vs. Alcon, Inc. (ALC)

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) shares are down more than -35.16% this year and recently increased 4.42% or $0.05 to settle at $1.18. Alcon, Inc. (NYSE:ALC), on the other hand, is down -1.69% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $57.06 and has returned 1.13% during the past week.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) and Alcon, Inc. (NYSE:ALC) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, ALC is expected to grow at a 3.42% annual rate. All else equal, ALC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MUX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.04. Comparatively, ALC’s free cash flow per share was +0.33.

MUX trades at a P/B of 0.89, and a P/S of 3.99, compared to a forward P/E of 28.39, a P/B of 1.44, and a P/S of 3.77 for ALC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MUX is currently priced at a -59.03% to its one-year price target of 2.88. Comparatively, ALC is -11.94% relative to its price target of 64.80. This suggests that MUX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MUX has a short ratio of 11.34 compared to a short interest of 1.74 for ALC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ALC.

Alcon, Inc. (NYSE:ALC) beats McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ALC higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. Finally, ALC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.