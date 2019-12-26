Critical Comparison: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) vs. Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares are up more than 63.99% this year and recently increased 0.19% or $0.05 to settle at $26.55. Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT), on the other hand, is down -14.18% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $0.55 and has returned 27.97% during the past week.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MRVL to grow earnings at a 9.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GSAT is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, GSAT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.36% for Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT). MRVL’s ROI is -1.50% while GSAT has a ROI of -5.00%. The interpretation is that MRVL’s business generates a higher return on investment than GSAT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MRVL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.01. Comparatively, GSAT’s free cash flow per share was +0.00. On a percent-of-sales basis, MRVL’s free cash flow was 0.23% while GSAT converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MRVL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. MRVL has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 0.90 for GSAT. This means that MRVL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MRVL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.28 versus a D/E of 1.20 for GSAT. GSAT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MRVL trades at a forward P/E of 28.30, a P/B of 2.48, and a P/S of 6.55, compared to a P/B of 1.89, and a P/S of 5.75 for GSAT. MRVL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MRVL is currently priced at a -10.43% to its one-year price target of 29.64.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MRVL has a beta of 1.18 and GSAT’s beta is 0.14. GSAT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MRVL has a short ratio of 4.07 compared to a short interest of 24.53 for GSAT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MRVL.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) beats Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. MRVL is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, MRVL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.