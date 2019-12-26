Critical Comparison: Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) vs. LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) shares are up more than 42.59% this year and recently increased 3.82% or $0.17 to settle at $4.62. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), on the other hand, is up 51.24% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $35.89 and has returned -0.47% during the past week.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) and LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect KGC to grow earnings at a 14.51% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LKQ is expected to grow at a 33.50% annual rate. All else equal, LKQ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 8.92% for LKQ Corporation (LKQ). KGC’s ROI is 1.00% while LKQ has a ROI of 7.60%. The interpretation is that LKQ’s business generates a higher return on investment than KGC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. KGC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, LKQ’s free cash flow per share was +0.85. On a percent-of-sales basis, KGC’s free cash flow was -2.34% while LKQ converted 2.19% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LKQ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. KGC has a current ratio of 2.70 compared to 2.20 for LKQ. This means that KGC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KGC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 0.80 for LKQ. LKQ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KGC trades at a forward P/E of 11.82, a P/B of 1.22, and a P/S of 1.78, compared to a forward P/E of 13.96, a P/B of 2.29, and a P/S of 0.88 for LKQ. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. KGC is currently priced at a -18.8% to its one-year price target of 5.69. Comparatively, LKQ is -10.74% relative to its price target of 40.21. This suggests that KGC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. KGC has a beta of -0.17 and LKQ’s beta is 1.32. KGC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. KGC has a short ratio of 1.00 compared to a short interest of 1.93 for LKQ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KGC.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) beats Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LKQ higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate.