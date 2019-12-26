Critical Comparison: Intel Corporation (INTC) vs. Mallinckrodt plc (MNK)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are up more than 26.59% this year and recently increased 0.30% or $0.18 to settle at $59.41. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK), on the other hand, is down -76.65% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $3.69 and has returned 1.93% during the past week.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect INTC to grow earnings at a 7.04% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Intel Corporation (INTC) has an EBITDA margin of 45.41%. This suggests that INTC underlying business is more profitable INTC’s ROI is 20.60% while MNK has a ROI of -36.70%. The interpretation is that INTC’s business generates a higher return on investment than MNK’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. INTC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.05. Comparatively, MNK’s free cash flow per share was +0.42. On a percent-of-sales basis, INTC’s free cash flow was 6.45% while MNK converted 1.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INTC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. INTC has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.10 for MNK. This means that INTC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. INTC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.39 versus a D/E of 1.87 for MNK. MNK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

INTC trades at a forward P/E of 12.70, a P/B of 3.51, and a P/S of 3.61, compared to a forward P/E of 0.53, a P/B of 0.10, and a P/S of 0.10 for MNK. INTC is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. INTC is currently priced at a 4.74% to its one-year price target of 56.72. Comparatively, MNK is -26.2% relative to its price target of 5.00. This suggests that MNK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. INTC has a beta of 0.91 and MNK’s beta is 2.61. INTC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. INTC has a short ratio of 3.09 compared to a short interest of 6.95 for MNK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INTC.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) beats Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INTC is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, INTC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.