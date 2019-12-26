Critical Comparison: EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) vs. CubeSmart (CUBE)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shares are down more than -34.77% this year and recently increased 0.32% or $0.02 to settle at $6.19. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), on the other hand, is up 9.17% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $31.32 and has returned 3.06% during the past week.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, CUBE is expected to grow at a 6.00% annual rate. All else equal, CUBE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 2.39% for CubeSmart (CUBE). ENLC’s ROI is 2.20% while CUBE has a ROI of 6.40%. The interpretation is that CUBE’s business generates a higher return on investment than ENLC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ENLC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.10. Comparatively, CUBE’s free cash flow per share was +0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, ENLC’s free cash flow was -0.63% while CUBE converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CUBE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ENLC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.47 versus a D/E of 1.01 for CUBE. ENLC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ENLC trades at a forward P/E of 31.58, a P/B of 0.95, and a P/S of 0.43, compared to a forward P/E of 39.65, a P/B of 3.33, and a P/S of 9.56 for CUBE. ENLC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ENLC is currently priced at a -10.55% to its one-year price target of 6.92. Comparatively, CUBE is -6.09% relative to its price target of 33.35. This suggests that ENLC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ENLC has a beta of 1.95 and CUBE’s beta is 0.10. CUBE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ENLC has a short ratio of 3.21 compared to a short interest of 4.17 for CUBE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ENLC.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) beats EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CUBE higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ENLC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,