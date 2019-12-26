Critical Comparison: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) vs. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shares are up more than 9.88% this year and recently increased 2.31% or $0.19 to settle at $8.40. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER), on the other hand, is up 56.99% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $62.17 and has returned 1.04% during the past week.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) and AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CLF to grow earnings at a -2.74% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AER is expected to grow at a 7.00% annual rate. All else equal, AER’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has an EBITDA margin of 22.43%. This suggests that CLF underlying business is more profitable CLF’s ROI is 45.40% while AER has a ROI of 5.20%. The interpretation is that CLF’s business generates a higher return on investment than AER’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CLF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, AER’s free cash flow per share was -3.90. On a percent-of-sales basis, CLF’s free cash flow was 2.55% while AER converted -10.89% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CLF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 5.86 versus a D/E of 3.19 for AER. CLF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CLF trades at a forward P/E of 10.65, a P/B of 6.32, and a P/S of 1.07, compared to a forward P/E of 8.02, a P/B of 0.90, and a P/S of 1.72 for AER. CLF is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CLF is currently priced at a -0.47% to its one-year price target of 8.44. Comparatively, AER is -14.45% relative to its price target of 72.67. This suggests that AER is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CLF has a beta of 2.05 and AER’s beta is 1.79. AER’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CLF has a short ratio of 8.16 compared to a short interest of 1.89 for AER. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AER.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) beats Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AER is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AER is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, AER is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AER has better sentiment signals based on short interest.