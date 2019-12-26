Critical Comparison: Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) vs. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) shares are down more than -43.26% this year and recently increased 1.56% or $0.08 to settle at $5.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), on the other hand, is up 45.05% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $73.18 and has returned 2.61% during the past week.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, WSM is expected to grow at a 2.80% annual rate. All else equal, WSM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 10.62% for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CEPU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.14. Comparatively, WSM’s free cash flow per share was +1.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, CEPU’s free cash flow was -0% while WSM converted 1.57% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WSM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CEPU trades at a forward P/E of 3.84, a P/B of 0.91, compared to a forward P/E of 14.76, a P/B of 5.04, and a P/S of 0.96 for WSM. CEPU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CEPU is currently priced at a -34.42% to its one-year price target of 7.96. Comparatively, WSM is 7.02% relative to its price target of 68.38. This suggests that CEPU is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CEPU has a short ratio of 5.89 compared to a short interest of 7.69 for WSM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CEPU.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) beats Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CEPU has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CEPU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CEPU is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CEPU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.