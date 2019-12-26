Coty Inc. (COTY) vs. CarGurus, Inc. (CARG): Breaking Down the Personal Products Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares are up more than 66.77% this year and recently decreased -0.64% or -$0.07 to settle at $10.94. CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG), on the other hand, is up 6.91% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $36.06 and has returned -1.29% during the past week.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) and CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect COTY to grow earnings at a 7.45% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CARG is expected to grow at a 48.50% annual rate. All else equal, CARG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 7.37% for CarGurus, Inc. (CARG). COTY’s ROI is -28.30% while CARG has a ROI of 32.40%. The interpretation is that CARG’s business generates a higher return on investment than COTY’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. COTY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, CARG’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, COTY’s free cash flow was -0.96% while CARG converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CARG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. COTY has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 2.80 for CARG. This means that CARG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. COTY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.71 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CARG. COTY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

COTY trades at a forward P/E of 14.53, a P/B of 1.85, and a P/S of 0.97, compared to a forward P/E of 54.97, a P/B of 17.01, and a P/S of 7.34 for CARG. COTY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. COTY is currently priced at a -14.33% to its one-year price target of 12.77. Comparatively, CARG is -23.28% relative to its price target of 47.00. This suggests that CARG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. COTY has a short ratio of 5.48 compared to a short interest of 11.80 for CARG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for COTY.

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) beats Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CARG , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, COTY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CARG is more undervalued relative to its price target.