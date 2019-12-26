Costamare Inc. (CMRE) and Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) Go Head-to-head

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) shares are up more than 118.91% this year and recently increased 0.31% or $0.03 to settle at $9.61. Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH), on the other hand, is up 119.34% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $82.45 and has returned 3.70% during the past week.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) and Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) are the two most active stocks in the Shipping industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, GH is expected to grow at a 35.40% annual rate. All else equal, GH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Costamare Inc. (CMRE) has an EBITDA margin of 4.13%. This suggests that CMRE underlying business is more profitable CMRE’s ROI is 3.90% while GH has a ROI of -18.40%. The interpretation is that CMRE’s business generates a higher return on investment than GH’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CMRE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.39. Comparatively, GH’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, CMRE’s free cash flow was 0.01% while GH converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CMRE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CMRE has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 8.60 for GH. This means that GH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CMRE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.14 versus a D/E of 0.00 for GH. CMRE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CMRE trades at a forward P/E of 8.25, a P/B of 0.81, and a P/S of 2.38, compared to a P/B of 9.43, and a P/S of 41.21 for GH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CMRE is currently priced at a 24% to its one-year price target of 7.75. Comparatively, GH is -28.8% relative to its price target of 115.80. This suggests that GH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CMRE has a short ratio of 1.49 compared to a short interest of 3.04 for GH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CMRE.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) beats Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GH is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. GH is more undervalued relative to its price target.