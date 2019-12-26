Comparing Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) and Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) shares are down more than -69.06% this year and recently increased 1.01% or $0.07 to settle at $7.02. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), on the other hand, is up 1.64% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $10.52 and has returned 4.21% during the past week.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) and Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, PTEN is expected to grow at a 22.60% annual rate. All else equal, PTEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) has an EBITDA margin of 68.45%. This suggests that WLL underlying business is more profitable WLL’s ROI is 7.60% while PTEN has a ROI of -6.00%. The interpretation is that WLL’s business generates a higher return on investment than PTEN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. WLL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.67. Comparatively, PTEN’s free cash flow per share was +0.72. On a percent-of-sales basis, WLL’s free cash flow was -2.94% while PTEN converted 4.21% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PTEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. WLL has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 1.50 for PTEN. This means that PTEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WLL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.69 versus a D/E of 0.33 for PTEN. WLL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WLL trades at a P/B of 0.15, and a P/S of 0.39, compared to a P/B of 0.71, and a P/S of 0.74 for PTEN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. WLL is currently priced at a -43.2% to its one-year price target of 12.36. Comparatively, PTEN is 7.35% relative to its price target of 9.80. This suggests that WLL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. WLL has a beta of 3.21 and PTEN’s beta is 1.68. PTEN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. WLL has a short ratio of 4.19 compared to a short interest of 4.76 for PTEN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WLL.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) beats Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PTEN is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.