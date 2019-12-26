Comparing Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) shares are down more than -7.96% this year and recently decreased -0.12% or -$0.02 to settle at $16.64. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), on the other hand, is up 93.48% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $66.73 and has returned 5.64% during the past week.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect WDR to grow earnings at a -10.20% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 85.21% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY). WDR’s ROI is 16.40% while CDAY has a ROI of -1.70%. The interpretation is that WDR’s business generates a higher return on investment than CDAY’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. WDR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.57. Comparatively, CDAY’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, WDR’s free cash flow was 3.45% while CDAY converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WDR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. WDR has a current ratio of 3.70 compared to 1.10 for CDAY. This means that WDR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WDR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.11 versus a D/E of 0.36 for CDAY. CDAY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WDR trades at a forward P/E of 11.06, a P/B of 1.43, and a P/S of 1.10, compared to a forward P/E of 98.42, a P/B of 5.14, and a P/S of 11.82 for CDAY. WDR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. WDR is currently priced at a 11.98% to its one-year price target of 14.86. Comparatively, CDAY is 10.94% relative to its price target of 60.15. This suggests that CDAY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. WDR has a short ratio of 24.82 compared to a short interest of 6.53 for CDAY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CDAY.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) beats Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WDR generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WDR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,