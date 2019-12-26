Comparing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares are down more than -23.12% this year and recently increased 2.50% or $0.03 to settle at $1.23. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), on the other hand, is up 19.73% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $122.51 and has returned 0.41% during the past week.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, FIVE is expected to grow at a 20.43% annual rate. All else equal, FIVE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 13.76% for Five Below, Inc. (FIVE).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. VBIV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.14. Comparatively, FIVE’s free cash flow per share was -2.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, VBIV’s free cash flow was -0.74% while FIVE converted -7.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VBIV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VBIV trades at a P/B of 2.26, and a P/S of 50.62, compared to a forward P/E of 32.42, a P/B of 10.57, and a P/S of 3.84 for FIVE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. VBIV is currently priced at a -85.09% to its one-year price target of 8.25. Comparatively, FIVE is -14.11% relative to its price target of 142.63. This suggests that VBIV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. VBIV has a short ratio of 1.22 compared to a short interest of 3.24 for FIVE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VBIV.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) beats Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VBIV has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, VBIV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, VBIV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VBIV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.