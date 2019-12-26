Comparing Valaris plc (VAL) and Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)

Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) shares are down more than -58.92% this year and recently increased 2.81% or $0.16 to settle at $5.85. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG), on the other hand, is up 1.77% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $2.30 and has returned 11.65% during the past week.

Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) and Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect VAL to grow earnings at a 5.13% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NOG is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, VAL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 38.66% for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG). VAL’s ROI is -2.60% while NOG has a ROI of 18.30%. The interpretation is that NOG’s business generates a higher return on investment than VAL’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. VAL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.80. Comparatively, NOG’s free cash flow per share was -0.47. On a percent-of-sales basis, VAL’s free cash flow was -9.28% while NOG converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NOG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. VAL has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 0.70 for NOG. This means that VAL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VAL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.65 versus a D/E of 2.22 for NOG. NOG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VAL trades at a P/B of 0.12, and a P/S of 0.66, compared to a forward P/E of 5.34, a P/B of 1.77, and a P/S of 1.07 for NOG. VAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. VAL is currently priced at a -27.51% to its one-year price target of 8.07. Comparatively, NOG is -32.55% relative to its price target of 3.41. This suggests that NOG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. VAL has a beta of 2.46 and NOG’s beta is 1.81. NOG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. VAL has a short ratio of 10.16 compared to a short interest of 5.31 for NOG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NOG.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) beats Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NOG is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, VAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, NOG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NOG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.