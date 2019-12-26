Comparing The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) shares are up more than 37.63% this year and recently increased 0.36% or $0.82 to settle at $229.91. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC), on the other hand, is up 35.54% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $61.14 and has returned 1.73% during the past week.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect GS to grow earnings at a 3.91% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SSNC is expected to grow at a 18.03% annual rate. All else equal, SSNC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 36.7% for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC). GS’s ROI is 1.70% while SSNC has a ROI of 2.80%. The interpretation is that SSNC’s business generates a higher return on investment than GS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. GS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +5.41. Comparatively, SSNC’s free cash flow per share was +1.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, GS’s free cash flow was 5.23% while SSNC converted 8.2% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SSNC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 7.15 versus a D/E of 1.58 for SSNC. GS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GS trades at a forward P/E of 9.57, a P/B of 1.05, and a P/S of 1.51, compared to a forward P/E of 15.08, a P/B of 3.21, and a P/S of 3.41 for SSNC. GS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. GS is currently priced at a -5.53% to its one-year price target of 243.36. Comparatively, SSNC is -7.87% relative to its price target of 66.36. This suggests that SSNC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GS has a beta of 1.37 and SSNC’s beta is 1.31. SSNC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GS has a short ratio of 2.80 compared to a short interest of 2.25 for SSNC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SSNC.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) beats The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SSNC is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SSNC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SSNC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.