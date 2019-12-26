Comparing Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) and Visa Inc. (V)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares are up more than 36.25% this year and recently decreased -5.76% or -$0.2 to settle at $3.27. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), on the other hand, is up 42.16% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $187.57 and has returned 1.10% during the past week.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SRNE to grow earnings at a 37.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, V is expected to grow at a 15.26% annual rate. All else equal, SRNE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 69.95% for Visa Inc. (V). SRNE’s ROI is -34.40% while V has a ROI of 26.50%. The interpretation is that V’s business generates a higher return on investment than SRNE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SRNE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.34. Comparatively, V’s free cash flow per share was +1.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, SRNE’s free cash flow was -0.26% while V converted 12.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, V is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SRNE has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.60 for V. This means that V can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SRNE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 5.67 versus a D/E of 0.57 for V. SRNE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SRNE trades at a P/B of 9.34, and a P/S of 19.80, compared to a forward P/E of 25.91, a P/B of 13.94, and a P/S of 17.47 for V. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SRNE is currently priced at a -86.65% to its one-year price target of 24.50. Comparatively, V is -7.8% relative to its price target of 203.43. This suggests that SRNE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. SRNE has a beta of 3.03 and V’s beta is 0.93. V’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SRNE has a short ratio of 4.34 compared to a short interest of 3.77 for V. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for V.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) beats Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. V is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, V has better sentiment signals based on short interest.