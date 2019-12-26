Comparing Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares are up more than 39.90% this year and recently increased 0.26% or $0.29 to settle at $111.57. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP), on the other hand, is up 1.98% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $160.57 and has returned 1.64% during the past week.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) and Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) are the two most active stocks in the Insurance Brokers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MMC to grow earnings at a 9.06% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AAP is expected to grow at a 15.30% annual rate. All else equal, AAP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.93% for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP). MMC’s ROI is 16.40% while AAP has a ROI of 10.20%. The interpretation is that MMC’s business generates a higher return on investment than AAP’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MMC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.52. Comparatively, AAP’s free cash flow per share was +2.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, MMC’s free cash flow was 5.13% while AAP converted 1.58% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MMC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. MMC has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.30 for AAP. This means that AAP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MMC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.65 versus a D/E of 0.22 for AAP. MMC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MMC trades at a forward P/E of 21.88, a P/B of 7.41, and a P/S of 3.49, compared to a forward P/E of 17.83, a P/B of 3.27, and a P/S of 1.16 for AAP. MMC is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MMC is currently priced at a 3.18% to its one-year price target of 108.13. Comparatively, AAP is -6.06% relative to its price target of 170.93. This suggests that AAP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MMC has a beta of 0.74 and AAP’s beta is 0.83. MMC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MMC has a short ratio of 3.69 compared to a short interest of 2.76 for AAP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AAP.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) beats Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AAP is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AAP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AAP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AAP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.