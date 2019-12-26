Comparing Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares are down more than -12.54% this year and recently increased 7.73% or $0.18 to settle at $2.51. Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), on the other hand, is down -53.57% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $2.08 and has returned 12.43% during the past week.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 265.62% for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MRNS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.23. Comparatively, SBBP’s free cash flow per share was -0.11.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MRNS has a current ratio of 4.80 compared to 4.20 for SBBP. This means that MRNS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MRNS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SBBP. MRNS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MRNS trades at a P/B of 3.86, compared to a P/B of 1.41, and a P/S of 5.45 for SBBP. MRNS is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MRNS is currently priced at a -52.19% to its one-year price target of 5.25. Comparatively, SBBP is -74% relative to its price target of 8.00. This suggests that SBBP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. MRNS has a beta of 2.98 and SBBP’s beta is 0.73. SBBP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MRNS has a short ratio of 1.13 compared to a short interest of 2.22 for SBBP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MRNS.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. SBBP higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. SBBP is more undervalued relative to its price target.