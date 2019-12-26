Comparing Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) and CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) shares are down more than -5.02% this year and recently increased 0.44% or $0.06 to settle at $13.62. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), on the other hand, is up 13.72% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $74.51 and has returned 1.58% during the past week.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MRO to grow earnings at a 31.21% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CVS is expected to grow at a 2.92% annual rate. All else equal, MRO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.88% for CVS Health Corporation (CVS). MRO’s ROI is 7.60% while CVS has a ROI of 1.50%. The interpretation is that MRO’s business generates a higher return on investment than CVS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MRO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, CVS’s free cash flow per share was +1.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, MRO’s free cash flow was 0.41% while CVS converted 0.86% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CVS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. MRO has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.90 for CVS. This means that MRO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MRO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.45 versus a D/E of 1.10 for CVS. CVS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MRO trades at a forward P/E of 27.74, a P/B of 0.89, and a P/S of 1.91, compared to a forward P/E of 10.44, a P/B of 1.55, and a P/S of 0.40 for CVS. MRO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MRO is currently priced at a -22.08% to its one-year price target of 17.48. Comparatively, CVS is -7.97% relative to its price target of 80.96. This suggests that MRO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MRO has a beta of 2.33 and CVS’s beta is 0.88. CVS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MRO has a short ratio of 2.37 compared to a short interest of 2.96 for CVS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MRO.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) beats CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MRO is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. MRO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MRO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.