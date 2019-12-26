Comparing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) and General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares are down more than -35.99% this year and recently decreased -0.70% or -$0.03 to settle at $4.25. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), on the other hand, is up 13.75% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $178.82 and has returned -1.26% during the past week.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, GD is expected to grow at a 8.28% annual rate. All else equal, GD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.76% for General Dynamics Corporation (GD). LXRX’s ROI is -47.20% while GD has a ROI of 15.30%. The interpretation is that GD’s business generates a higher return on investment than LXRX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. LXRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.63. Comparatively, GD’s free cash flow per share was +1.90. On a percent-of-sales basis, LXRX’s free cash flow was 0.27% while GD converted 1.52% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. LXRX has a current ratio of 8.10 compared to 1.10 for GD. This means that LXRX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LXRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.49 versus a D/E of 1.01 for GD. LXRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LXRX trades at a P/B of 2.74, and a P/S of 1.37, compared to a forward P/E of 13.86, a P/B of 3.82, and a P/S of 1.33 for GD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. LXRX is currently priced at a -46.88% to its one-year price target of 8.00. Comparatively, GD is -13.31% relative to its price target of 206.28. This suggests that LXRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. LXRX has a beta of 1.01 and GD’s beta is 1.14. LXRX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GD is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, GD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.