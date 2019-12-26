Comparing Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) and Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) shares are up more than 37.39% this year and recently decreased -0.33% or -$0.07 to settle at $21.13. Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY), on the other hand, is down -37.64% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $7.38 and has returned 28.57% during the past week.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) and Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect KMI to grow earnings at a 8.04% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CRESY is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, CRESY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) has an EBITDA margin of 18.48%. This suggests that KMI underlying business is more profitable KMI’s ROI is 4.10% while CRESY has a ROI of -3.30%. The interpretation is that KMI’s business generates a higher return on investment than CRESY’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. KMI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, CRESY’s free cash flow per share was -10.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, KMI’s free cash flow was 0% while CRESY converted -24.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KMI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. KMI has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 1.70 for CRESY. This means that CRESY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KMI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.09 versus a D/E of 19.87 for CRESY. CRESY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KMI trades at a forward P/E of 20.26, a P/B of 1.42, and a P/S of 3.49, compared to a P/B of 1.09, and a P/S of 0.31 for CRESY. KMI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. KMI is currently priced at a -4.17% to its one-year price target of 22.05. Comparatively, CRESY is -65.79% relative to its price target of 21.57. This suggests that CRESY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. KMI has a beta of 0.77 and CRESY’s beta is 1.11. KMI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. KMI has a short ratio of 2.92 compared to a short interest of 3.69 for CRESY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KMI.

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) beats Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRESY is more profitable and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CRESY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CRESY is more undervalued relative to its price target.