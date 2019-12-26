Comparing Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) and SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares are down more than -22.74% this year and recently decreased -0.75% or -$0.02 to settle at $2.65. SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC), on the other hand, is up 22.04% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $13.51 and has returned 0.90% during the past week.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) and SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect HIMX to grow earnings at a 25.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SITC is expected to grow at a -6.04% annual rate. All else equal, HIMX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 103.62% for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC). HIMX’s ROI is 0.20% while SITC has a ROI of 0.40%. The interpretation is that SITC’s business generates a higher return on investment than HIMX’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. HIMX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.04. Comparatively, SITC’s free cash flow per share was -0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, HIMX’s free cash flow was -0% while SITC converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HIMX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HIMX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.59 versus a D/E of 1.24 for SITC. SITC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HIMX trades at a P/B of 0.53, and a P/S of 0.66, compared to a forward P/E of 67.89, a P/B of 1.65, and a P/S of 5.07 for SITC. HIMX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HIMX is currently priced at a 0.76% to its one-year price target of 2.63. Comparatively, SITC is -6.83% relative to its price target of 14.50. This suggests that SITC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. HIMX has a beta of 0.28 and SITC’s beta is 0.71. HIMX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. HIMX has a short ratio of 9.27 compared to a short interest of 3.12 for SITC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SITC.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) beats SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HIMX is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HIMX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,