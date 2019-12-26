Comparing Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) and Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO), on the other hand, is down -16.80% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $85.52 and has returned 5.93% during the past week.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) and Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, CXO is expected to grow at a 7.25% annual rate. All else equal, CXO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 83.73% for Concho Resources Inc. (CXO). AUMN’s ROI is -26.70% while CXO has a ROI of 10.00%. The interpretation is that CXO’s business generates a higher return on investment than AUMN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AUMN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, CXO’s free cash flow per share was -0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, AUMN’s free cash flow was -0.01% while CXO converted -1.99% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AUMN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AUMN has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.50 for CXO. This means that CXO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AUMN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.24 for CXO. CXO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AUMN trades at a P/B of 8.49, and a P/S of 4.41, compared to a forward P/E of 21.18, a P/B of 0.92, and a P/S of 3.87 for CXO. AUMN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AUMN has a beta of 0.80 and CXO’s beta is 1.33. AUMN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AUMN has a short ratio of 9.33 compared to a short interest of 5.00 for CXO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CXO.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) beats Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CXO has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CXO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, CXO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.