Comparing Gold Fields Limited (GFI) and National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares are up more than 87.50% this year and recently increased 6.45% or $0.4 to settle at $6.60. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN), on the other hand, is up 7.44% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $52.12 and has returned 1.60% during the past week.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) and National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, NNN is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, NNN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 76.64% for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. GFI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.84. Comparatively, NNN’s free cash flow per share was -0.34. On a percent-of-sales basis, GFI’s free cash flow was 27.01% while NNN converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GFI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GFI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.86 versus a D/E of 0.71 for NNN. GFI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GFI trades at a forward P/E of 14.10, a P/B of 2.02, and a P/S of 2.13, compared to a forward P/E of 30.48, a P/B of 2.15, and a P/S of 13.62 for NNN. GFI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GFI is currently priced at a 3.29% to its one-year price target of 6.39. Comparatively, NNN is -14.56% relative to its price target of 61.00. This suggests that NNN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. GFI has a beta of -1.13 and NNN’s beta is 0.03. GFI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GFI has a short ratio of 0.59 compared to a short interest of 4.46 for NNN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GFI.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) beats National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GFI generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, GFI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, GFI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.