Comparing First Republic Bank (FRC) and MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares are up more than 34.93% this year and recently increased 0.19% or $0.22 to settle at $117.25. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU), on the other hand, is up 22.57% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $29.22 and has returned -1.25% during the past week.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect FRC to grow earnings at a 6.75% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MDU is expected to grow at a 8.20% annual rate. All else equal, MDU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 13.5% for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU). FRC’s ROI is 23.70% while MDU has a ROI of 7.40%. The interpretation is that FRC’s business generates a higher return on investment than MDU’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FRC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +6.88. Comparatively, MDU’s free cash flow per share was +0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, FRC’s free cash flow was 32.42% while MDU converted 0.97% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FRC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FRC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.15 versus a D/E of 0.93 for MDU. MDU is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FRC trades at a forward P/E of 22.04, a P/B of 2.37, and a P/S of 5.70, compared to a forward P/E of 17.46, a P/B of 2.18, and a P/S of 1.25 for MDU. FRC is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. FRC is currently priced at a 7.06% to its one-year price target of 109.52. Comparatively, MDU is -5.74% relative to its price target of 31.00. This suggests that MDU is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. FRC has a beta of 0.91 and MDU’s beta is 0.69. MDU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. FRC has a short ratio of 11.33 compared to a short interest of 1.93 for MDU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MDU.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) beats First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MDU generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, MDU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MDU is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MDU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.