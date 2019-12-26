Comparing Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) shares are down more than -2.95% this year and recently increased 0.22% or $0.03 to settle at $13.81. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), on the other hand, is up 53.94% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $235.79 and has returned -0.90% during the past week.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ESRT to grow earnings at a 1.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EW is expected to grow at a 12.52% annual rate. All else equal, EW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.06% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). ESRT’s ROI is 5.90% while EW has a ROI of 19.60%. The interpretation is that EW’s business generates a higher return on investment than ESRT’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ESRT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, EW’s free cash flow per share was +1.70. On a percent-of-sales basis, ESRT’s free cash flow was 0% while EW converted 9.52% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ESRT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.37 versus a D/E of 0.00 for EW. ESRT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ESRT trades at a forward P/E of 60.31, a P/B of 2.02, and a P/S of 3.42, compared to a forward P/E of 38.28, a P/B of 12.87, and a P/S of 11.82 for EW. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ESRT is currently priced at a -14.38% to its one-year price target of 16.13. Comparatively, EW is -5.9% relative to its price target of 250.58. This suggests that ESRT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ESRT has a beta of 0.71 and EW’s beta is 0.78. ESRT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ESRT has a short ratio of 4.06 compared to a short interest of 1.64 for EW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EW.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) beats Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EW is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, EW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.