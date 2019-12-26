Comparing CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) and Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares are up more than 58.32% this year and recently decreased -0.59% or -$0.7 to settle at $117.38. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI), on the other hand, is down -12.76% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $33.09 and has returned -0.69% during the past week.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) and Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) are the two most active stocks in the Business Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CYBR to grow earnings at a 18.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HI is expected to grow at a 12.50% annual rate. All else equal, CYBR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 22.66% for Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI). CYBR’s ROI is 9.10% while HI has a ROI of 11.70%. The interpretation is that HI’s business generates a higher return on investment than CYBR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CYBR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.49. Comparatively, HI’s free cash flow per share was +0.68. On a percent-of-sales basis, CYBR’s free cash flow was 0.01% while HI converted 2.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CYBR has a current ratio of 3.50 compared to 1.70 for HI. This means that CYBR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CYBR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.82 for HI. HI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CYBR trades at a forward P/E of 41.94, a P/B of 7.81, and a P/S of 11.16, compared to a forward P/E of 12.26, a P/B of 2.76, and a P/S of 1.14 for HI. CYBR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CYBR is currently priced at a -17.73% to its one-year price target of 142.67. Comparatively, HI is -33.15% relative to its price target of 49.50. This suggests that HI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CYBR has a beta of 1.60 and HI’s beta is 1.30. HI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CYBR has a short ratio of 3.60 compared to a short interest of 2.87 for HI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HI.

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) beats CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HI is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, HI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, HI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.