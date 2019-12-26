Comparing comScore, Inc. (SCOR) and Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX)

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares are down more than -64.52% this year and recently increased 0.79% or $0.04 to settle at $5.12. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX), on the other hand, is up 23.34% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $20.24 and has returned 1.20% during the past week.

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SCOR to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SHLX is expected to grow at a 10.41% annual rate. All else equal, SCOR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 131.77% for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX). SCOR’s ROI is -19.50% while SHLX has a ROI of 3.90%. The interpretation is that SHLX’s business generates a higher return on investment than SCOR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SCOR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.13. Comparatively, SHLX’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, SCOR’s free cash flow was 0% while SHLX converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SHLX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. SCOR has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 6.50 for SHLX. This means that SHLX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SCOR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.70 versus a D/E of 0.83 for SHLX. SHLX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SCOR trades at a P/B of 1.24, and a P/S of 0.84, compared to a forward P/E of 12.09, a P/B of 1.45, and a P/S of 9.15 for SHLX. SCOR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SCOR is currently priced at a 4.49% to its one-year price target of 4.90. Comparatively, SHLX is -2.36% relative to its price target of 20.73. This suggests that SHLX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SCOR has a beta of 0.91 and SHLX’s beta is 1.06. SCOR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SCOR has a short ratio of 4.64 compared to a short interest of 5.34 for SHLX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SCOR.

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) beats Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SCOR is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SCOR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, SCOR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.