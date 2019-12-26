Comparing Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (MGEN)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares are up more than 30.78% this year and recently increased 0.98% or $0.43 to settle at $44.53. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN), on the other hand, is down -82.51% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $0.53 and has returned 6.00% during the past week.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CMCSA to grow earnings at a 8.95% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has an EBITDA margin of 23.51%. This suggests that CMCSA underlying business is more profitable CMCSA’s ROI is 8.50% while MGEN has a ROI of -53.70%. The interpretation is that CMCSA’s business generates a higher return on investment than MGEN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CMCSA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.37. Comparatively, MGEN’s free cash flow per share was -0.30. On a percent-of-sales basis, CMCSA’s free cash flow was 1.78% while MGEN converted -0.11% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CMCSA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CMCSA has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 3.70 for MGEN. This means that MGEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CMCSA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.36 versus a D/E of 0.40 for MGEN. CMCSA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CMCSA trades at a forward P/E of 13.29, a P/B of 2.59, and a P/S of 1.87, compared to a P/B of 0.71, and a P/S of 4.16 for MGEN. CMCSA is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CMCSA is currently priced at a -12.79% to its one-year price target of 51.06. Comparatively, MGEN is -86.75% relative to its price target of 4.00. This suggests that MGEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CMCSA has a beta of 1.05 and MGEN’s beta is 1.39. CMCSA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CMCSA has a short ratio of 4.23 compared to a short interest of 2.43 for MGEN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MGEN.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) beats Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MGEN is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MGEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, MGEN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MGEN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.