Comparing Campbell Soup Company (CPB) and Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) shares are up more than 49.23% this year and recently increased 0.24% or $0.12 to settle at $49.23. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), on the other hand, is up 28.10% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $21.15 and has returned -1.81% during the past week.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are the two most active stocks in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CPB to grow earnings at a 7.36% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, STL is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, CPB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 86.79% for Sterling Bancorp (STL). CPB’s ROI is 8.70% while STL has a ROI of 17.30%. The interpretation is that STL’s business generates a higher return on investment than CPB’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CPB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, STL’s free cash flow per share was +0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, CPB’s free cash flow was -0.3% while STL converted 6.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, STL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CPB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.73 versus a D/E of 0.08 for STL. CPB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CPB trades at a forward P/E of 18.49, a P/B of 11.95, and a P/S of 1.80, compared to a forward P/E of 9.47, a P/B of 0.98, and a P/S of 3.49 for STL. CPB is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CPB is currently priced at a 10.28% to its one-year price target of 44.64. Comparatively, STL is -14.99% relative to its price target of 24.88. This suggests that STL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CPB has a beta of 0.41 and STL’s beta is 1.39. CPB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CPB has a short ratio of 10.20 compared to a short interest of 8.04 for STL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for STL.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) beats Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. STL is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, STL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, STL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, STL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.