Comparing Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) and J.Jill, Inc. (JILL)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares are up more than 103.66% this year and recently decreased -0.67% or -$0.09 to settle at $13.36. J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL), on the other hand, is down -75.18% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $1.11 and has returned 16.84% during the past week.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) and J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AMKR to grow earnings at a 15.38% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) has an EBITDA margin of 21.31%. This suggests that AMKR underlying business is more profitable AMKR’s ROI is 7.00% while JILL has a ROI of 10.90%. The interpretation is that JILL’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMKR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AMKR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.25. Comparatively, JILL’s free cash flow per share was -0.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMKR’s free cash flow was 1.39% while JILL converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMKR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. AMKR has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.00 for JILL. This means that AMKR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMKR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.70 versus a D/E of 3.14 for JILL. JILL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMKR trades at a forward P/E of 19.39, a P/B of 1.72, and a P/S of 0.80, compared to a forward P/E of 33.64, a P/B of 0.64, and a P/S of 0.07 for JILL. AMKR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AMKR is currently priced at a 12.46% to its one-year price target of 11.88. Comparatively, JILL is -26% relative to its price target of 1.50. This suggests that JILL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AMKR has a short ratio of 2.82 compared to a short interest of 10.76 for JILL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMKR.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) beats J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMKR is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, AMKR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.