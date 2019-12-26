Comparing American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) and Unum Group (UNM)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares are down more than -9.12% this year and recently decreased -0.41% or -$0.12 to settle at $29.18. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), on the other hand, is down -0.68% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $29.18 and has returned -4.36% during the past week.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) and Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) are the two most active stocks in the Major Airlines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect AAL to grow earnings at a 9.61% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UNM is expected to grow at a 5.75% annual rate. All else equal, AAL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.48% for Unum Group (UNM). AAL’s ROI is 9.00% while UNM has a ROI of 6.00%. The interpretation is that AAL’s business generates a higher return on investment than UNM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AAL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, UNM’s free cash flow per share was +1.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, AAL’s free cash flow was -0.05% while UNM converted 1.81% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UNM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AAL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 157.71 versus a D/E of 0.36 for UNM. AAL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AAL trades at a forward P/E of 5.46, a P/B of 81.06, and a P/S of 0.28, compared to a forward P/E of 5.07, a P/B of 0.63, and a P/S of 0.51 for UNM. AAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AAL is currently priced at a -20.53% to its one-year price target of 36.72. Comparatively, UNM is -13.97% relative to its price target of 33.92. This suggests that AAL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AAL has a beta of 1.64 and UNM’s beta is 1.59. UNM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AAL has a short ratio of 5.84 compared to a short interest of 3.41 for UNM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UNM.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) beats American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UNM is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UNM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, UNM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.