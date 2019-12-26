Comparing Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) and Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares are down more than -3.54% this year and recently decreased -0.66% or -$0.14 to settle at $21.00. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC), on the other hand, is down -15.39% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $13.36 and has returned -3.61% during the past week.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) and Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) are the two most active stocks in the Metal Fabrication industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ATI to grow earnings at a 14.20% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) has an EBITDA margin of 9.98%. This suggests that ATI underlying business is more profitable ATI’s ROI is 10.40% while CLNC has a ROI of 0.30%. The interpretation is that ATI’s business generates a higher return on investment than CLNC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ATI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.32. Comparatively, CLNC’s free cash flow per share was +0.60. On a percent-of-sales basis, ATI’s free cash flow was 1% while CLNC converted 0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ATI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ATI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.72 versus a D/E of 2.33 for CLNC. CLNC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ATI trades at a forward P/E of 12.45, a P/B of 1.22, and a P/S of 0.64, compared to a forward P/E of 9.03, a P/B of 0.81, and a P/S of 3.21 for CLNC. ATI is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ATI is currently priced at a -21.93% to its one-year price target of 26.90. Comparatively, CLNC is -20.24% relative to its price target of 16.75. This suggests that ATI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ATI has a short ratio of 12.69 compared to a short interest of 3.48 for CLNC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CLNC.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) beats Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ATI is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. ATI is more undervalued relative to its price target.