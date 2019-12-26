Comparing Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Insulet Corporation (PODD)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares are down more than -27.79% this year and recently increased 1.00% or $0.21 to settle at $21.31. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD), on the other hand, is up 116.35% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $171.61 and has returned -2.13% during the past week.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ALKS to grow earnings at a 29.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of -44.46% for Insulet Corporation (PODD). ALKS’s ROI is -7.70% while PODD has a ROI of 3.20%. The interpretation is that PODD’s business generates a higher return on investment than ALKS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ALKS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.09. Comparatively, PODD’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, ALKS’s free cash flow was 1.29% while PODD converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ALKS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ALKS has a current ratio of 2.70 compared to 7.00 for PODD. This means that PODD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ALKS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.26 versus a D/E of 6.55 for PODD. PODD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ALKS trades at a forward P/E of 36.87, a P/B of 3.13, and a P/S of 3.15, compared to a forward P/E of 233.17, a P/B of 69.20, and a P/S of 15.09 for PODD. ALKS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ALKS is currently priced at a -13.83% to its one-year price target of 24.73. Comparatively, PODD is 1.54% relative to its price target of 169.00. This suggests that ALKS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ALKS has a beta of 1.78 and PODD’s beta is 1.00. PODD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ALKS has a short ratio of 4.01 compared to a short interest of 5.75 for PODD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ALKS.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) beats Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ALKS is growing fastly, is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ALKS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ALKS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ALKS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.